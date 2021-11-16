PIBBLE (PIB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $368,970.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIBBLE has a market cap of $29.45 million and approximately $368,970.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00222853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010363 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

