PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $289,616.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $10.24 million and $289,616.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00221701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

