PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the October 14th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 307,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38,345 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 23,983 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.