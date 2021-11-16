Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PBNK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816. Pinnacle Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.93.
About Pinnacle Bank
