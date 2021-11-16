Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will earn $9.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $9.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $11.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $42.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $12.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $46.14 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.35 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $330.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $174.17 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

