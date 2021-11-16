Pirate Chain Price Hits $1.97 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $371.19 million and $3.01 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,220,650 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

