PirateCash (PIRATE) Hits Market Capitalization of $833,293.38

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $833,293.38 and $2,527.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,593,020 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.