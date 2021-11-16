PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. During the last week, PirateCash has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $729,073.20 and $1,348.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.