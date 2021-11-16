Pivot Token (PVT) Trading 30.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market cap of $2.21 million and $4.65 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00222465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

