PIXEL (PXL) Market Cap Tops $1.81 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.81 million and $27,027.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,557.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.29 or 0.00999538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00269253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.99 or 0.00231170 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.