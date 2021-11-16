Pizza Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $190,518.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005309 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.48 or 0.00301505 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007812 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.66 or 0.00711094 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

