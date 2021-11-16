PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post sales of $325.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.21 million to $344.00 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $322.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.89 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1,399.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PJT opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

