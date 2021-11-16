PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of PJT Partners worth $12,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners stock opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PJT. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

