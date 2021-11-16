Playcent (PCNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $118,558.00

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $118,558.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playcent has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00219075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,626,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

