Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the October 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAZRF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plaza Retail REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

PAZRF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.