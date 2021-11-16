Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Desjardins also issued estimates for Plaza Retail REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.98 and a twelve month high of C$5.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

