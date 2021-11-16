PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading 6.1% Higher

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.25. 3,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 279,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $895,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,165 shares of company stock worth $4,908,109. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 28,152 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 809,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after acquiring an additional 325,730 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 190,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 106,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

