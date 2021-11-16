POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.88

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.