Polkadex (PDEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.89 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for about $18.88 or 0.00031325 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Polkadex has a total market cap of $59.89 million and $2.21 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00067854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00071008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,051.85 or 0.99651623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.69 or 0.06982354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

