PolkaWar Price Reaches $0.89 on Top Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 52.9% against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001473 BTC on exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $15.24 million and $6.82 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00093644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,556.72 or 0.99999324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.19 or 0.06959025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,326,560 coins and its circulating supply is 17,076,560 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

