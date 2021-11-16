Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Down 23.2% Over Last Week

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $36.00 million and approximately $767,261.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for $10.56 or 0.00017807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

PMON is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

