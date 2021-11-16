Polydex Pharmaceuticals (POLXF) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: POLXF) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial inorganic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Polydex Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Polydex Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Polydex Pharmaceuticals $4.86 million $210,000.00 -25.00 Polydex Pharmaceuticals Competitors $3.74 billion $366.26 million 7.81

Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Polydex Pharmaceuticals. Polydex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Polydex Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polydex Pharmaceuticals -2.92% -2.21% -1.85% Polydex Pharmaceuticals Competitors 2.89% 9.83% 2.88%

Volatility & Risk

Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polydex Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Polydex Pharmaceuticals Competitors 133 423 625 11 2.43

As a group, “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 3.97%. Given Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Polydex Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Polydex Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Polydex Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Polydex Pharmaceuticals

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bulk quantities of dextran and derivative products to large pharmaceutical companies. It develops and market biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The firm focuses on Dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran and Dextran Sulphate and other specialty chemicals. The company was founded by Thomas C. Usher on June 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

