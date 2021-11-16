Polytrade (TRADE) Price Up 79% This Week

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, Polytrade has traded 79% higher against the US dollar. Polytrade has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $6.02 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polytrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00048163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.00223922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010389 BTC.

Polytrade Coin Profile

Polytrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,293,589 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Polytrade

