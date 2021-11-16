Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Short Interest Down 75.6% in October

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the October 14th total of 103,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE PNTM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73. Pontem has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTM. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in Pontem by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 849,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 146,366 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pontem during the 1st quarter worth $3,861,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pontem by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pontem during the 3rd quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pontem by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

