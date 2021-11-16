Poolz Finance Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for about $12.95 or 0.00021651 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $37.03 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00067929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00071366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00093513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,940.41 or 1.00203894 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.77 or 0.07002471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,859,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.