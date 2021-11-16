Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 311.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,111 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Porch Group worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,106 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after acquiring an additional 720,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Porch Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 856,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,234,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $64,101.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,212. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

