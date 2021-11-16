Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the October 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 427,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,430. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

