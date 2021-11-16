Portion (PRT) Price Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Portion has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $39,594.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Portion alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00223842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,560,371 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.