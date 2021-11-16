Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) CIO Purchases $25,040.00 in Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) CIO Patrick Schafer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTMN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 164,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 41,933 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 520,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 180,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000.

PTMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

