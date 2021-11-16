PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.69 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $5,018.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,557.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,254.57 or 0.07025709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.73 or 0.00385961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.29 or 0.00999538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00084567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.30 or 0.00405075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00269253 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005147 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,019,056 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.