Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Short Interest Update

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTBS remained flat at $$20.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. Potomac Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $20.14.

Get Potomac Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Potomac Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.