Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power REIT had a net margin of 59.47% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PW traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,457. The company has a market cap of $229.22 million, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 36.35, a quick ratio of 36.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $70.09.

Get Power REIT alerts:

In other Power REIT news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $29,897.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Power REIT by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 437.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 7,387.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis increased their target price on Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.