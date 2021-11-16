Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.91

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 1672094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

Get Precigen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $818.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $186,597.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,193,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,064,908.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 719,317 shares of company stock worth $4,043,796. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Precigen by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.