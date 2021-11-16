Precium Market Cap Tops $327,486.28 (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Precium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Precium has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar. Precium has a market capitalization of $327,486.28 and $13.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.24 or 0.00382124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000412 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Precium Profile

PCM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. The official website for Precium is precium.io . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Precium is medium.com/@precium

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Buying and Selling Precium

