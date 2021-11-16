Premium Brands (PBH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Premium Brands (TSE: PBH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/9/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$155.00 to C$160.00.

11/8/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$129.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$126.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$148.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$149.00 to C$156.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$141.00 to C$148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$131.35 on Tuesday. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of C$94.56 and a 1-year high of C$137.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$133.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.635 dividend. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.50%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

