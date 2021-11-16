Premium Brands (PBH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Premium Brands (TSE: PBH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/9/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$155.00 to C$160.00.
- 11/8/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$129.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$126.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$148.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$149.00 to C$156.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$141.00 to C$148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$131.35 on Tuesday. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of C$94.56 and a 1-year high of C$137.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$133.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.635 dividend. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.50%.
