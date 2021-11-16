Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 58,641 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,641 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.30% of Brinker International worth $36,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $872,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

NYSE EAT opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,658 shares of company stock valued at $493,359. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

