Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Extra Space Storage worth $34,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.73.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EXR opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.29. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $106.56 and a one year high of $203.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

