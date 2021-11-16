Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $34.34 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,014 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.46% of Chemed worth $34,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHE opened at $498.79 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.80 and a 200-day moving average of $473.01. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

