Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of ONEOK worth $40,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 515,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 86,076 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 425.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 377,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after purchasing an additional 305,613 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 13.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 238.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

