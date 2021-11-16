Private Trust Co. NA Buys 2,088 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $89.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average is $86.80. The company has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

