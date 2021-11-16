Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $2,419,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $237.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $176.14 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.04.

