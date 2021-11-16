PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Price Tops $1.51 on Major Exchanges (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00002487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $140,742.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00093508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,862.28 or 0.99970725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,266.02 or 0.07007256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

