Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Pro-Dex stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

In other news, Director Katrina Marie Kramer Philp purchased 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $84,653.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pro-Dex stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Pro-Dex worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

