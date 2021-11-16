Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Hits New 52-Week High at $147.75

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.75 and last traded at $147.40, with a volume of 5510164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.98. The firm has a market cap of $356.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,881 shares of company stock valued at $49,791,228 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

