Project TXA (TXA) Market Cap Reaches $8.73 Million

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Project TXA has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for approximately $3.40 or 0.00005642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and $178,293.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00068018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00071188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00093817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,887.71 or 0.99420477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.43 or 0.06964888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars.

