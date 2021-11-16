Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $150.25

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $150.25 and last traded at $150.20, with a volume of 1502100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.47.

Get Prologis alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.91. The company has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $33,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.