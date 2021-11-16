Props Token (PROPS) 1-Day Volume Hits $152,424.00

Props Token (CURRENCY:PROPS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Props Token has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $152,424.00 worth of Props Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Props Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Props Token has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005281 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008286 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000160 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Props Token Coin Profile

Props Token (PROPS) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. Props Token’s total supply is 696,228,919 coins and its circulating supply is 366,573,140 coins. The Reddit community for Props Token is https://reddit.com/r/PROPSProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Props Token is www.propsproject.com . Props Token’s official Twitter account is @PROPSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PROPS is a decentralized digital media network that rewards its users, content creators and developers, based on their contribution to the growth of the network. The PROPS token is a ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain and is to be used in their platform as a payment method. “

