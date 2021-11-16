Prosper Price Tops $1.62 (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Prosper has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $7.24 million and $2.57 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002683 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00054696 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002329 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010062 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

