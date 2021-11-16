Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 173,302 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 60.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Prosperity Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

