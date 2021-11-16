Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Shares Up 6.1%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.10 and last traded at $88.06. 26,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 9,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Prosus alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average is $92.09.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.